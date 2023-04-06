MORRISDALE — Recently, Morris Township’s meetings have become crowded, leaving less time for the residents of this community to have their public comments heard by township officials.
Meetings have been lasting for well over an hour, and with the topics of this meeting being so hotly debated, Supervisor Chairman Josiah Jones and his fellow officials have implemented a new method to make sure everyone has their say.
“Because these meetings have been becoming more and more popular, we’re going to be placing a three-minute limit per person on public commentary so that everyone can have their say,” Jones said.
In addition to this three-minute limit, supervisors also cracking down on the use of profanity. Anyone who uses profane language is at a much higher risk of being removed from the meeting.
One Morris Township resident found himself in hot water after the continued usage of profane language, and interrupting other’s time to talk. Boyd Davis, the resident in question, was asked to leave the meeting after making several comments regarding other’s speeches.
“I think this whole thing is ridiculous. These meetings, the time limit — it’s all foul,” Davis said at the meeting. “We elect you officials into office, and you put a limit on what we can say? It’s a sham.”
Davis wasn’t the only member of the community who was given a warning.
Jim Coval, a long-time resident of the community, was also issued a warning after letting some profane language slip through; although he was not removed from the meeting.
“If the residents of these meetings are going to continue to be this involved, we have to impose limits,” Jones said. “There won’t be tolerance for such language here anymore.”