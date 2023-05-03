BIGLER — A new playground is set to be installed at the Bigler YMCA this coming summer, as a result of donations from the surrounding townships.
Bradford Township donated $6,000 to the original cause, and will provide an additional donation of $7,500 within the upcoming month to show their continued support.
As of December, the Bigler YMCA has been under new management, with Penn State alumni Josh Sorbera taking over. Sorbera has outlined a number of projects he would like to do at the YMCA, and this playground is one of the first.
When speaking to Bradford Township Supervisors at their most recent meeting on May 2, Sorbera thanked them for their generosity.
“We really appreciate all of the donations and support you’ve shown us here these past few months,” he said. “I’m still learning the ropes, but you’ve all helped so much.”
Sorbera continued, “We’re excited to get this playground installed and provide some more recreation to the community.”
Included with the new playground will be two inclusive pieces of new equipment, meaning that the playground will be more accessible to children with special needs.
There will be two new playground directors as well.
The groundbreaking ceremony will be held on June 24 at 4 p.m., and the full installation of the playground is planned for mid-July.
A number of local public officials will be in attendance for the groundbreaking, and there will be fireworks at the ceremony as well.
The old playground will be moved to another location on the YCMA’s grounds, and will include a “play at your own risk” sign.
“We’re more than happy to help out with such a good cause,” said township Supervisor Ron Krise. “We’re excited to see this playground go in.”