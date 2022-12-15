CHESTER HILL — After losing coverage area, Chester Hill Hose Fire Co. is attempting to address issues and remain operational.
Chester Hill Borough Council recently joined the Moshannon Valley Fire Council to obtain fire protection. Council has raised many concerns about the fire company for months prior to taking action.
The most recent fire company president, Aaron Sharpless, spoke with borough council and Decatur Township Supervisors regarding the company’s situation. Sharpless took the position about a week ago.
He asked borough council what changes it wants to see. To address one of council’s concerns about preparedness, members have been receiving the proper training.
“When I was down there looking, it would be pretty much all your membership down there that will have fire school,” he said, adding this excludes junior and social members.
Sharpless gave insight into a commonly raised question regarding the food bank.
“There’s questions about the food bank being down there and the food drive. I have no problem. It’s for the community,” he said. “I’m just trying to work with everyone. You don’t have to worry about me lashing out or anything.”
The relationship between borough officials and company members has been rocky. At a previous meeting, council expressed discontent with what members were posting on social media. Although impossible to control what members post on private accounts, leadership has said it urged members to not attack officials via social media.
The company must raise money to stay operational. Fundraisers are typically announced on the company’s Facebook page. The company is paying for workers’ compensation, covering the costs through fundraising.
Borough council Vice President Josh Woods told Sharpless council has previously thought about a wellness plan. “We’ll try to get something together,” he said. “It may take some time, but we’ll try to get the fire committee together.”
The company is currently set to lose coverage area in Decatur Township at the end of the year. Sharpless suggested now is the time for the company to fix existing issues and get back on track.
“If you lose coverage, it’s a chance to try to recoup and get all that you need,” Sharpless said at the Decatur Township meeting.