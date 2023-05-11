PHILIPSBURG — Philipsburg Osceola School Board has set into motion a plan to restore one of the main roofs on the high school building.
Roof number five covers the high school’s auditorium and a section of the cafeteria. Bruce Mancini, a representative from Tremco, was brought into the meeting to provide an overlay of what the upcoming project is going to look like.
Mancini said, “We ran a visual inspection, an infrared scan and did some other tests, and we decided that this roof is definitely a restoration candidate.”
“There’s a nice layer of black rubbering over top of that roof right now, but what we’re going to do is put a much thicker layer of white rubber over top of that,” Mancini continued, “This white layer will not only protect the roof from damages, but will make that area of the school much cooler.”
The contractors being brought in to complete the project are COSTARS approved, and have worked in and around the high school before.
COSTARS is the Cooperative Purchasing Program for use by Local Public Procurement Units within the state. COSTARS provides members with contracts that are competitively priced while delivering increased opportunities for supplier and member partners.
“I think with the funds that we have available to us, and some of the other projects we’ve got on deck being pushed back, this is the perfect time to get this done,” said Superintendent Dr. Gregg Paladina III.
Paldina continued, “This thing has a 30-year warranty on it and they’re trusted people. I couldn’t be more excited to see this project complete.”
Overall, the project will cost approximately $324,000, and work on the project will begin shortly.