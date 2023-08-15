WESTOVER — Burnside Township Supervisors received a complaint about large amounts of livestock and poultry and the odor emanating from several residential lots near Stifflertown.
A group of four residents attended the meeting to protest conditions found on sites located on Stiffler Hill Road.
“We have a neighbor who has turned their property into a farm. They have 65 chickens and a large amount of goats. It stinks like heck. We can’t even sit outside,” said Resident Deb Dowling.
Another nearby property has a large amount of chickens residing there. “They have about 100 chickens. They are living in cages stacked on top of each other. It’s terrible. We keep our places up. This is dropping the value of our homes,” she said.
She said the animals are drawing flies and wildlife such as rats and skunks to the area.
Dowling said calls were placed to the U.S. Department of Agriculture who told her to contact the state police which she reported she did — and they told her there was nothing they could do.
Supervisors said they would contact the township’s code enforcement officer, Laurel Municipal Inspection Agency of Carrolltown, and request an investigation of the properties.
Supervisor Brian Beck said the township would also contact the Clearfield County Conservation District.
“The goats are considered livestock and the owners need to have a management plan for the manure,” he said.
Supervisor Shea Harkleroad said he also would visit the property’s owners to discuss the conditions.
“We will do our best to get you some answers,” he told Dowling.
Supervisors also had no comment on a subdivision plan for the division of a property on Shryock Road for John Chernisky.
Also approved was switching insurance companies for the township employees worker’s compensation because of a reduced cost. The new plan from the Leach Insurance Agency will cost $785 per year, approximately half the cost the township is currently paying.
Supervisors approved a plan with conditions for Rosebud Mining Co. to run electrical lines under Shryock Road for a new shower house. The company said it would repair any damage and pave over the area of the highway that is disturbed by the work.
Harkleroad said he wanted a stipulation that paving take place within 45 days. “That will give the area time to settle and the time to have the road repaired won’t be open-ended,” he said.
The supervisors approved providing mowing for Newburg Borough at a cost of $100 per hour.
Also approved was a resolution associated with a campground for recreational vehicles and travel trailers to be constructed on Cabin Road.
The plan proposed by resident Doug Scott will have 25 full hookups, 16 sites with water only and areas for tenting.