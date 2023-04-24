Can you hear that? It’s the sound of activities ramping up, preparing to race through the month of May.
May is the month when activities start to move at a crazy pace — summer sports’ games get underway, high school spring sports’ matches are winding down and hopefully playoff games are getting underway, weather gets better and people are ready to travel, attend graduations and weddings — and I can go on and on.
No matter how busy things get, families still need to be fed. That’s where today’s recipe comes in.
It’s a Tex-Mex flavored wonder. Dinner on the table in less than 30 minutes. My favorite kind of meal.
Fiesta Pork Chops can be customized. You have options starting with one of the main ingredients. If your family doesn’t like boneless pork chops, you can easily substitute chicken cutlets or even chicken breasts sliced in half lengthwise. I had a package of six chops that were on the thiner side, but they worked fine.
The meat gets sprinkled on both sides with a spice rub — then the chops are browned. They are then removed from the pan and the onions and peppers get cooked in the drippings before the vegetables are added. I used jalapeño peppers, seeded and the ribs removed, in my version — but you could easily substitute a half of a diced bell pepper or a poblano.
The original recipe called for 3-4 Roma tomatoes but I didn’t have any, so I substituted a 14.5 ounce can of petite diced tomatoes in juice. I tossed in the whole can, juice and all. Frozen corn and a 15 ounce can of black beans, rinsed and drained, and the juice of a lime or lemon. If you don’t like black beans, kidney or cannellini beans could be substituted.
So easy and really good if you like Tex-Mex flavors. Also fast. It cooks in about 15-20 minutes.
The original recipe called for it to be served with flour or corn tortillas, but I served mine over a package of ready rice that I microwaved for 90 seconds.
I topped mine with some slices of avocados, but you could also add a dollop of sour cream, a sprinkle of shredded cheese or some diced or sliced tomatoes.
Fiesta Pork Chops
Rub:
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 heaping teaspoon chili powder
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon onion powder
- 1 teaspoon brown sugar
- 1 teaspoon ground black pepper
Mix all together in a bowl and sprinkle lightly over both sides of the chops
- 4 8-ounce boneless pork chops
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 tablespoon butter
- 2 jalapeños, seeded, ribs removed and chopped
- 1 cup frozen corn kernels
- 1/2 cup diced onion
- 3-4 Roma tomatoes, diced or 14.5 ounce can diced tomatoes
- Juice of a lime or a lemon
- 1 15-ounce can of black beans, rinsed and drained
Over medium-high heat, heat the butter and olive oil in a frying pan. Brown the chops that have been sprinkled with the rub on both sides. Remove from the pan.
Cook the jalapeños and chopped onions in the pan drippings until they begin to become translucent. Add the corn, tomatoes, beans and continue cooking. If you are using the canned tomatoes you may want to cook a little longer, unless you want it more saucy.
Sprinkle the vegetables with a teaspoon of the rub, stir and taste for seasoning.
Return the chops to the pan and continue cooking for 10-15 minutes or until chops are cooked through and the vegetables are the desired doneness.
Serve with warmed tortillas or over rice. Garnish as desired with sliced avocado, sour cream, shredded cheese or diced tomato. Makes 2-4 servings.