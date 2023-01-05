MADERA — Bigler Township Supervisors retained R. Philbert Myers as board chairman and the township’s roadmaster during Monday’s reorganizational meeting. Myers also served as the interim chairman until he was elected.
Barry Reams will continue as vice chairman. Doug Atkins is the third supervisor. Kim Caldwell remains the township’s secretary/treasurer and open records officer.
Meetings will continue to be held on the first Monday of each month at 5:30 p.m. at the municipal building except during the months of July and September.
The meeting dates are Feb. 6, March 6, April 3, May 1, June 5, July 10, Aug. 7, Sept. 11, Oct. 2, Nov. 6 and Dec. 4.
John Sobel was reappointed the township’s solicitor, Dwayne Delattre will remain vacancy board chairman and Reams, emergency management coordinator.
Sewage enforcement will continue to be overseen by Hess and Fisher Engineers Inc. and uniform construction code enforcement, Pennsafe Building Inspection Services LLC.
Brenda Campolong will continue to serve as the township’s delegate and Stephanie Reams as alternate, to the Clearfield County Earned Income Tax Collection Committee.
Myers is the board’s liaison to the B&B Park Authority. Brian Moore is the township’s representative to the Woodland Bigler Sewer Authority. CNB Bank is the township’s depository.
Stahl Sheaffer Engineering LLC will remain the township’s engineer. Myers was named the delegate to the Clearfield County Sewage Agency.
The board set the rate for mileage reimbursement at 62 cents per mile. Meeting pay for supervisors is $50.