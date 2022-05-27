PHILIPSBURG — Although it presented no awards at its 32nd annual awards luncheon, Moshannon Valley Economic Development Partnership praised the efforts of its comrades in supporting the area’s growth and development and their ability to overcome the economic effects of COVID-19.
On Friday, more than 75 people representing Clearfield and Centre counties’ businesses and organizations attended the event held at CenClear Child Services, Philipsburg.
MVEDP President Bryan Bennett welcomed the group. He said because of COVID-19 restrictions, the luncheon was not able to be held in either 2020 or 2021.
He said the board was glad to see the event return for 2022 as were those businesses and organizations attending. “We had a nice outpouring of support,” he noted.
He thanked those representing Clearfield and Centre counties for serving on the board. He said the board is “well rounded.” “Members have a wealth of experience and cross many different occupations.”
Other members of the MVEDP are first Vice President Dustin Minarchick, vice presidents Karen Blair and Wanda Ryen, Treasurer Laura Koshko, Assistant Treasurer Jim Pollock, Bill Jones, John Shimko, Rusty Christoff, Jeff Herr, Josiah Jones, Steve Lyncha, Robert Steward Jr. and Gene Wardo.
Bennett also thanked the partnership’s staff for their work. “Our staff has a combined experience of 115 years,” he said. “For a small area like ours, that is incredible to retain staff for that length of time.”
Executive Director Stan LaFuria provided a powerpoint presentation of the partnership’s work during 2020, 2021 and 2022.
Highlights from 2022 include Moshannon Valley Emergency Medical Services purchase of 2.3 acres of property from the site of the former Philipsburg Hospital to build a new headquarters and the project to construct Graystone Philipsburg on the remaining 13 acres.
The partnership is assisting Moshannon Valley EMS with funds to purchase a new ambulance. Thanks to efforts from state Rep. Scott Conklin, D-77, it received a $1 million grant from the state Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program for the building plus some other state funding.
Graystone Philipsburg is a planned residential development community for those age 55 and older. It will include apartments and cottages. Plans are to start construction in 2023 with work wrapping up in 2024.
“That will be a $9.2 million investment in this area between Moshannon Valley EMS and Graystone. The board is very pleased with the two projects that are coming from the former hospital site,” LaFuria said.
He also noted the board was able to sell the final lot in the business center to DFH Real Estate and Advance Power Product and spoke about the creation of its new spotlight on business program where it periodically features one of its partners. The most recent one is Drucker Diagnostics.
LaFuria also noted the partnership supports the efforts of both the Houtzdale Revitalization Association and the Philipsburg Revitalization Corporation. Both organizations have projects they are working on to reinvigorate their communities.
Karen Blair of the PRC spoke about several of the group’s efforts. “We are working to bring back Philipsburg,” she said.
The organization recently acquired a building at 104/110 N. Front St. and is working to restore the structure to historical accuracy.
Several new businesses are in the works in downtown Philipsburg, Blair said. The ARTery, an art education center, gallery and coffee shop, is expected to open later this year.
Blair elaborated on several events PRC sponsors or supports in Philipsburg. They are a summer farmer’s market, a wine walk, the Wilderness City 5K race, a vintage bike cruise in, Christmas in Philipsburg, and Snow Day, which she described as a huge sled riding party with warm beverages and snacks.
Volunteers are needed to help PRC accomplish its goals. “We are always looking for volunteers to get involved in local events,” she said.
Details about PRC’s work and projects are on its Facebook page, We Love Philipsburg, and on the website, www.welovephilipsburg.org.