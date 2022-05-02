CURWENSVILLE –Clearfield County Public Library has announced the May schedule for its mobile library services unit.
It includes:
- Tuesday, May 3, Mahaffey Firehall, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Wednesday, May 4, Mint Condition, Grampian, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thursday, Shepherd of the Hills Church, Karthaus, 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Monday, May 9, LaJose Hotel, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Tuesday, May 10, Glendale Valley Spirit & Truth Church, Irvona, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Wednesday, May 11, Veterans of Foreign Wars Richard L. Beers Post 7043, Coalport, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Thursday, May 12, Coffee N Banana’s, Madera, noon to 4 p.m.
- Monday, May 16, Blackwood Auctions, Luthersburg. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2-4 p.m.
- Tuesday, May 17, The Rock Church, West Decatur, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2-4 p.m.
- Wednesday, May 18, Penfield Grange, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2-4 p.m.
- Thursday, May 19, Graystone Court Villas, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., VFW Leigey-Renaud Post 8386, Frenchville, 2-4 p.m.
- Monday, May 23, Kylertown, 10 a.m. to noon, Mt. View Market, Kylertown, noon to 4 p.m.
- Tuesday, May 24, Mahaffey Firehall, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Wednesday, May 25, Mint Condition, Grampian, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thursday, May 26, Shepherd of the Hills Church. Karthaus, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2-4 p.m.
- Tuesday, May 31, Glendale Valley Spirit & Truth Church, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.