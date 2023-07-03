GRAMPIAN –A mushroom walk and memorial dedication will be held Saturday, July 8, at 1 p.m. at Bilger’s Rocks. The park is located at 1921 Bilger’s Rocks Rd., Grampian.
The event will be held in memory of Karen Croyle –a founding member of the Mushroom Club.
Creole spent many hours mentoring people in the club and assisted with numerous mushroom programs and walks at local state parks and other locations including Bilger’s Rocks.
Bilger’s Rocks Association President Barbara McCracken told The Progress, “She was a very knowledgeable person. On a walk with her you could learn about flora, fauna, fossils, along with the main subject of fungi.
As a young girl Karen learned to identify and pick “milkys” (lactarius corrugis and lactarius volemus) with her family, that began her life-long interest in mushrooms.
“We have not had a mushroom walk at Bilger’s Rocks in years and are so happy to be able to offer this to those who enjoy experiencing this type of event,” McCracken said.
The mushroom walk will follow the dedication of the bench in memory of Croyle.
The Mushroom Club and Bilger’s Rocks Association welcome residents to the event and encourage them to learn about the various mushrooms located throughout the park’s property.