FLINTON — Dr. Andy Mulhollen will continue leading Glendale School Board.
He was elected board president by a split vote during the board’s recent reorganizational meeting.
The vote was 5-4 with directors Jeff Gallaher, George Korlinchak, Theo Sinclair and Gary Walstrom voting no.
Korlinchak and Gallaher nominated Walstrom for the position.
Gallaher was elected as the board’s vice president. The vote for him was also split with Rick Cree, Rick Gates, Mulhollen and Kay Stiver voting no. Cree was also nominated for the position.
The board scheduled meetings for the third Tuesday of each month in the high school library. A work session will begin at 6:30 p.m. with the monthly business meeting to follow. The exceptions are July when no meeting will be held and December when the meeting will be held Monday, Dec. 4, beginning with a reorganizational meeting.
The dates are Jan. 17, Feb. 21, March 21, April 18, May 16, June 20, Aug. 15, Sept. 19, Oct. 17 and Nov. 21.
Appointments were also made by directors. Sinclair will continue as the Pennsylvania School Board’s Association’s legislative policy council representative and representative to the Greater Altoona Career and Technology Center; Walstrom as PSBA employee relation’s contact; Gallaher, alternate to the GACTC alternate representative; and Korlinchak, Central Intermediate Unit representative.