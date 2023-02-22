PHILIPSBURG — Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District recognized teachers and staff for Mountie Pride Awards at a recent school board meeting.
“We wanted to recognize some of our staff. We have some of the most amazing staff here in P-O,” said Superintendent Dr. Gregg Paladina. “We realize that we can’t recognize them all, but we ask for nominations for people that make a difference at their school.”
Awards will be given on a quarterly basis. Many individuals turned out to support awardees.
“We appreciate everything that they do here for us,” Paladina said. “It’s so nice to see so many of you turned out to support your family members and your colleagues.”
Renee Beck, cashier and kitchen helper at Osceola Mills Elementary, received an award. Beck has worked at the cafeteria for 19 years, retiring come June.
“(Beck) does a wonderful job,” Paladina said. “We appreciate your years of dedication, and you’re very deserving of the award.”
Donald Emigh, custodian at Philipsburg Elementary, was another recipient. “He does a great job keeping PE clean, and (Principal Justin Fye) is always singing praises for going the extra mile,” Paladina said.
David Harmic, a special education instructional assistant, was praised for his work at Philipsburg-Osceola Middle School. Jodi Oppel, emotional support teacher at Osceola Mills Elementary, received an award.
Representing staff at the high school, Jane Rowles, kitchen helper, was presented an award. A math teacher at Philipsburg-Osceola High School, Deb Miller, who has been with the district for 30 years, received an award.
Also awarded for their work was Vanessa Myers, third grade teacher at Philipsburg Elementary and Kris Matson, English teacher at Philipsburg-Osceola Middle School.
The board and superintendent thanked all those awarded for their service to the district. Paladina noted that the community support was evident at the meeting.
“We have families here, people turned out for PE, and cafeteria turned out for each other,” said Paladina. “You have a nice group of people, and we appreciate all the support they get.”