Oriental Shrine Band at Mountain Top parade
Clearfield’s Oriental Shrine Band was one of many participants in this year’s Mountain Top Vol. Fire Co. of Sandy Ridge annual Homecoming Festival held over the weekend.

 Bill Woolworth

SANDY RIDGE — Mountain Top Vol. Fire Co. of Sandy Ridge held its annual Homecoming Festival over the weekend. The firemen’s parade was held on Saturday, Aug. 13.

The parade winners were:

