SANDY RIDGE — Mountain Top Fire Company in Sandy Ridge is holding its annual Homecoming Carnival celebration Aug. 11 – 13.
All money raised during the event goes to help fund expenses throughout the year. The schedule of events includes:
Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 69F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: August 4, 2022 @ 4:23 pm
SANDY RIDGE — Mountain Top Fire Company in Sandy Ridge is holding its annual Homecoming Carnival celebration Aug. 11 – 13.
All money raised during the event goes to help fund expenses throughout the year. The schedule of events includes:
Thursday
Friday
Saturday
The chances, 50/50 and Chinese auction prizes will be drawn at midnight Saturday. Last year’s 50/50 winner took home $3,250 and we are working to increase that this year.
Keep track of events and winners on the fire company’s Facebook page and website at www.mountaintopfireco13.org
There will be food, games, Bingo, chances and the best Chinese Auction in the Moshannon Valley each night. For more information call the station at (814) 342-5014.
