Clearfield County’s motorcycle organizations will observe motorcycle awareness month on Saturday with a special day long event in Downtown Clearfield.
The Chinklacamoose Chapter of the Alliance of Bikers Aimed Toward Education Tobey Wingard said Market Street will be closed Saturday for a festival with the goal of raising county residents’ awareness about operator’s behaviors when riding motorcycles and how to safely maneuver around motorcycles on the highways.
“It would be nice to have every motorcycle owner in Clearfield County in attendance,” Wingard said, adding, “We want people to see how these organizations can work together to promote safety and the welfare of cyclists.”
Wingard said the idea arose from the club’s helmet drives, held annually, to benefit community projects.
“Other years we have had a proclamation signed at our May meeting at Curwensville Veterans of Wars. We revised the idea and requested the borough allow us to close Market Street near courthouse square for the event,” he explained.
There will be food trucks, a disc jockey and vendors.
A proclamation will be signed by the Clearfield County Commissioners during the meeting that will be attended by officers of the county’s motorcycle organization at approximately 10 a.m. U.S. Rep. Glenn “G.T.” Thompson, R-Bellefonte, and state Rep. Tommy Sankey, R-Clearfield/Cambria, will be in attendance during the meeting. Wingard said the organization will be presenting a award to Sankey, on his retirement, for his support to motorcycle awareness and causes.
Candidates vying to represent the 73rd district that includes portions of Clearfield and Cambria counties will also be in attendance and will speak, Wingard said.
At 1 p.m., Clearfield Emergency Medical Services will provide a demonstration on motorcycle accident awareness.
Throughout the event there will be information about Total Control –a motorcycle training course, available. There will also displays from local; insurance agents.
“We are encouraging owners to bring their policies and talk to the agents about them,” Wingard said.