The Chinklacamoose Chapter of Alliance of Bikers Aimed Toward Education will host a motorcycle safety awareness day on Saturday, May 13.
Festivities begin at 9 a.m. and will center around the Clearfield County Courthouse located at the intersection of North Second and Market streets in Clearfield. There will be vendors and a disc jockey providing music throughout the day. Vendors are still welcome to participate by calling 954-270-5111 or 814-553-5196.
ABATE will meet beginning at 10:30 a.m. There will be a proclamation for Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month made by the Clearfield County Commissioners. Candidates for county commissioner and treasurer’s positions have been invited to speak. State Rep. Dallas Kephart, R-Clearfield/Cambria, will attend.
There will be a demonstration of a mock motorcycle accident by Clearfield EMS at 1 p.m, depending on the service’s availability.
Information will be available concerning liability insurance coverage for motorcycle owners/riders. Wingard said those attending should feel free to ask questions about their coverage.
Representatives from Total Motorcycle Control, who conducts motorcycle riding and safety classes at the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center, will be present for questions and answers. Those interested in registering for a class can sign up during the event.
President Tobey Wingard said all local motorcycle organization members have been invited to attend.
“Anyone who has an interest in motorcycles and riding safely is invited to attend,” Wingard said.