MORRISDALE — Two mothers will hold a small business fair, raising funds for the American Liver Foundation and at the same time, honoring their children.
Caroline Wissinger’s son, Hoyt, was born with biliary atresia, a rare condition where bile ducts are scarred and blocked. Bile building up in the liver causes damage.
Hoyt underwent a surgery known as the Kasai procedure. The procedure was deemed a failure in May 2021, according to Wissinger. According to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, even taking into account treatment, about half of children with biliary atresia require a liver transplant by the age of two. Hoyt had a liver transplant in June 2021.
Rhonda Natalie lost her child, Rebecca, in 2019 to liver disease. Rebecca was born with spina bifida and had 38 surgeries over the years.
“All the medications through the years affected her liver, and they also said the auto-immune diseases attacked her liver,” Natalie said. “She fought for almost 10 years with liver disease before she passed away.”
Wissinger and Natalie met through church, but quickly formed a deeper bond. “After Hoyt was born, I learned that he was born with liver disease,” Natalie said. “I just wanted to reach out to her so she knew she wasn’t alone in her journey.”
The two decided to honor Hoyt and remember Rebecca, along with give back to the community by hosting a small business fair.
“It was just nice to have somebody there, and I thought to myself, after all this, well why don’t we try to give back to the community, because they’ve done so much for us,” Wissinger said. “We also wanted to help those small businesses that were affected by the pandemic.”
The pair set the date for May 14 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. It will be held at the recreation center off Deer Creek Road in Morrisdale.
“When we came up with the idea, Hoyt was on a list to get a liver transplant, and we didn’t know when that would be,” Natalie said. “When we found out when he was getting his transplant we set the date for this year (so) that he’d be feeling better and Caroline would be more able to participate in this.”
The pair will be raising funds for the American Liver Foundation through t-shirt, wristband and takeout dinner sales. There will also be gift basket raffles and 50-50 chances. Money from vendors renting tables also raises funds.
Vendors include those selling jewelry, wreaths and more. There will also be a balloon guy for the children and an anticipated winery participating. People need not be an established small business to participate.
The two women intend to allow vendors to reserve space until May 1. The cost for a table is $50. Anyone interested in renting a table can email cwitt791@gmail.com.
The pair also hopes to raise awareness to the importance of organ donation. “To get on a liver transplant list is a big job,” Natalie said. “We went through all that with (Rebecca), and she got put on the list. We actually had a potential donor, but they waited too long to put her on the list and she got so sick that she died before she could get her liver transplant.”
The event will also raise awareness of biliary atresia. Families with children with this condition may incur travel costs and stress from visits to medical facilities.
“There’s multiple hospital stays that can range from a couple of days to a month,” said Wissinger. “It’s strenuous, and it’s stressful. If we can help other families get through it, that’s our goal.”