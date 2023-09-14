FRENCHVILLE — The Mosquito Creek Sportsmen’s Association will celebrate national Hunting and Fishing Day Saturday, Sept. 23.
A slate of activities is scheduled for the event. The first is a children’s fishing derby for children age infant to 17. Registration for the derby will be held from 7-8 a.m. Fishing will take place from 8-10 a.m. The pond will be stocked with trout for the event.
A pistol shoot will begin at 9 a.m.; a rim fire shoot at 10 a.m. and a pistol shoot at 11 a.m. A trap shoot begins at 1:30 a.m.
Ham and bean soup and beer will be served beginning at 10 a.m. The meal will begin at noon. Tickets must be presented. Those eating the meal may make one trip through the meal line. Takeouts are not available.
Fish bowl tickets will be available. Tickets for the day are available for adults for a $10 donation. Tickets include food, water, soda and drawings. Those purchasing raffle tickets must be 18 or older. Tickets will be resubmitted for all drawings.
Youth and junior memberships’ donation is $5 and includes food, water, soda and membership.
The event is open to everyone. Those attending need not be a current member of Mosquito Creek Sportsmen’s Association.
National Hunting and Fishing Day recognizes generations of sportsmen and women for their contributions to the conservation of the nation’s rich sporting heritage and natural resources. One of the day’s main goal is to recruit new hunters and anglers by encouraging participation and increasing public awareness about the connection between hunting, angling and conservation. Through self-imposed fees and excise taxes, sportsmen and women have raised more than $57 billion –more than $100,000 every 30 minutes raised for conservation. National Hunting and Fishing Day is the largest, most effective grassroots movement ever undertaken to promote outdoor sports and conservation.
For additional information about the club’s events and activities visit www.mosqcreek.com.