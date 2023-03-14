PHILIPSBURG — The Moshannon Valley YMCA invites the community to celebrate its 50th anniversary this Friday, March 17, from 5 to 8 p.m.
There will be food and pictures with historic information. A few noteworthy individuals are planning to return, including William “Keno” Beezer, and familiar faces will present, such as Judy Sinclair.
“A lot of people haven’t been back in the Y, and we’ve done a lot of renovations and changes,” said Director Mel Curtis.
Curtis has been at the branch since around the late 1980s. “The biggest change has been what we’re doing to help the community and to help other nonprofits,” he said. “We’ve upscaled our fitness equipment during this time period and offered more programming. We opened up an arts and culture program area where we’re teaching different types of musical instruments and things like that.”
When the branch started, the fitness area was small and the space was located where the current Amvets building stands, Curtis said.
“It was crazy because you walked in and there were game rooms upstairs. Down in the basement there was a room that had weight equipment,” he said. “It was really old school, but the concept was to have a place for the kids to go and interact with other kids. Once it moved here, it just started to grow like wildfire.”
The current facility is located at 113 N. 14th St., Philipsburg. Over the years, there have been various improvement projects.
“It was a big change moving into this facility,” Curtis said. “They added the gymnasium afterwards and then they added the main entrance, which we call the arts and culture center, within the last 15 years.”
The branch offers childcare services through a licensed preschool and programs geared to address food insecurity.
Cutis said the YMCA is excited to continue its involvement in the community, playing a role from young childhood to senior services.
“A YMCA is here to serve the community, and we’re always looking for new ideas,” he said. “The biggest thing that we want to do is continue to be able to help the community offer a safe place for kids to come to and keep the concept of we’re here for kids to seniors.”
Friday’s event is open to the public. Individuals need not be a member to join in the festivities.
“We want the community to come in,” Curtis said. “You don’t have to be a member. We’re trying to do a lot of programs like that where each month we (are) doing two community events that anyone in the community can attend at no cost. It’s just a way to help bring the community back together after COVID because life has changed so drastically.”