PHILIPSBURG — Receiving a $140,000 state grant, Moshannon Valley YMCA will purchase a refrigeration truck, opening up opportunities for further acquisition and distribution of food.
“We’re incredibly thankful. This is an unbelievably generous opportunity for us to get a refrigerated truck, which is kind of the missing link to our entire program,” YMCA of Centre County President/CEO Scott Mitchell said. “It’s going to really change the way we’re able to move food around in the county.”
The YMCA has a facility, previously an old bowling alley, with 3,500 square feet of refrigeration space to house cold products, according to Anti-Hunger Program Director Mel Curtis. “We have that opportunity to keep that stuff there,” he said. “We have those things now. The problem was getting them out to the areas.”
With distributions lasting for hours, the Anti-Hunger Program has been unable to transport cold products without safety concerns.
“Due to temperatures and things like that, you can’t take milk out and let it sit for three to four hours in the sun, especially during the summertime,” Curtis said. “We can keep this stuff at a constant temperature, which is a huge win for the program.”
The program, which recently announced it had put over 6.8 million pounds of food into the community, will also benefit in its search for food.
“We often get phone calls from major distributors that they have excess amounts of food — it could be milk, it could be a lot of different things,” Curtis stated. “This will now allow us to travel to other parts of the state of Pennsylvania to pick that food up.”
The YMCA will begin the process of securing a truck as soon as possible.
“We are on the road next week looking. We have found four of them sitting on the lot, brand new, ready to roll,” Curtis said. “It’s a truck we spec’d out. If I called and ordered that truck today, and I said I want this color, that color or whatever, because you’d have to rebuild it, two years it takes. That’s the sad part. That’s how much things have slowed down from COVID.”
Rep. Scott Conklin, D-Centre, sponsored the state grant. He spoke highly of the program.
“Mel and the Centre County YMCA started this program, and I was absolutely amazed with how it started,” said Conklin. He later noted, “If you want a charity that’s going to help out more than any other charity, give cash to these guys. The program they’re doing is absolutely phenomenal.”
Conklin and YMCA representatives noted the funding was obtained in record time.
“Normally it takes six months to a year to get this money,” Conklin said. “They are rushing this money out to them now. I know that to the average person may not seem like a big deal, but for us to get this check put forward and be able to convince them to get this money out because of the need is a monumental task in itself.”
The program plans to put the truck to good use serving the public.
“This is major,” said Curtis. “This is really big for us, big for the community.”