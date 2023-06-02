PHILIPSBURG — The American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life is holding another event for its Moshannon Valley branch next weekend, on June 10.
Only a week after Clearfield County’s Relay for Life event at Revived and Co. on 410 Shaw St. in Clearfield, the Moshannon Valley event is set to be held at the Trinity United Methodist Church, at 121 Front St. in Philipsburg.
This is the same location that is has been held at for previous year’s events.
Volunteers and members of this chapter of the Relay have been working hard across Philipsburg, painting the town purple with bows and flyers on almost every light pole and store front.
“We all work really hard to make this happen, and we’re excited for the turnout on the tenth,” said Relay for Life Lead Angela Frankovich.
Fellow Relay for Life Worker Sylvia Dunlap has been looking forward to this year’s event as well.
“This is something that we put a lot of planning and effort into all year, so whenever the day finally comes, and we can make that difference for those affected,” Dunlap said.
She added, “We’re all really excited to get this all going here.”
Survivor registration for the Relay for Life will start at 4 p.m. at the church, and will last up until 5 p.m. Promptly after the registration, there will be a survivor’s dinner and gift-giving, as well as a speech by a guest speaker.
At 6 p.m. there will be a survivor’s ceremony and lap. Following those events, at dusk there is going to be the traditional Luminaria Ceremony, where the lighting of several dedicated floating lanterns will take place.
The luminarias are meant to send a message and touch every individual affected by cancer someway throughout their lifetime. Each luminaria is usually dedicated to someone who has been lost to cancer, or someone who is currently battling cancer. Traditionally, at each Relay for Life event, you’ll see a closing ceremony involving the setting-loose of several of these floating lanterns.
Parking for the event can be done in the church parking lot, or on Front Street.