PHILIPSBURG — The ribbon was cut Friday afternoon officially opening the Moshannon Valley Heritage Center.
The center is a joint venture of both Visit Clearfield County and Centre County’s Happy Valley Adventure Bureau. It is open Thursday through Sundays with the possibility of additional days being added in the future.
The center will aid visitors looking for adventure opportunities in both counties and teach them about both counties’ pasts through displays of artifacts from both counties.
The heritage center is located in downtown Philipsburg at 22 N. Front St. It is in close proximity to the historic Rowland Theatre and numerous restaurants, shops and breweries.
Mayor John Streno told the crowd he believes the center is strategically placed in the heart of the borough that is in the midst of a great revitalization.
Also speaking were U.S. Rep. Glenn “G.T.” Thompson and state Rep. Dallas Kephart. They congratulated both tourism bureaus for their forward thinking and work to bring the center to fruition.
The venture is unique and may be the only center in Pennsylvania that is sponsored by two entities focusing on improving tourism opportunities, Happy Valley Adventure Bureau President and CEO Fritz Smith said.
VCC Executive Director Susan Swales-Vitullo told the group many visitors to the area have no idea where the Clearfield County and Centre County borders lie.
Earlier this year, Clearfield County Recreation and Tourism Authority approved spending up to $10,000 to get the center established and approved a three-year commitment to the effort.