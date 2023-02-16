PHILIPSBURG — Moshannon Valley Emergency Medical Services Co. Co-Manager Wes Cartwright told Rush Township Supervisors the company is seeking donations to help defray the costs of its new emergency management headquarters.
In 2020, the company purchased 2.3 acres of land at the site of the former Philipsburg Area Hospital to build a base for its staff and ambulances.
Cartwright told the board grant funding has been received or applied for that would cover approximately three-fourths of the $2 million the structure is estimated to cost.
“This is a huge undertaking,” Cartwright said. He said the service received a $1 million Redevelopment Capital Assistance Program grant and has applied for several others that if are successful will generate $500,000 for the cause.
He said nearly half of the calls received annually requested medical assistance are located in the township.
“Last year we responded to 12,000 calls — 4,500 of those were in Rush Township.” Some planned new development including the Graystone structure will likely add to the amount of response calls.
Cartwright said in the past the service has not asked the municipalities it serves for funds to operate, purchase equipment or pay personnel, noting balancing costs and income is often a challenge. He said the company is fortunate if it gets 60 percent of the monies for services it bills for.
“We are doing our part by visiting municipalities asking them to provide support,” Cartwright explained.
Chairman Pat Romano asked Cartwright to send a letter to the township asking for a specific amount. Cartwright said the service did send a letter requesting donations for the building project but did not specify an amount for the donation.
Romano said if a donation amount is requested then the board can consider the request.
“It’s hard to set an amount,” Cartwright said, saying some municipalities want to make a one-time donation and others pledge so much over a set amount of time.