PHILIPSBURG — Moshannon Valley Emergency Medical Services recently received approval by the Pennsylvania Department of Health to be an accredited education institute for EMS training.
The decision to seek accreditation was made in response to potential future community needs, according to co-Manager Wes Cartwright.
“Nationally, locally and statewide there’s a shortage of EMS providers,” said Cartwright. “We as Moshannon Valley EMS are trying to be proactive and establish a local training institute to train local people to be providers, hire them as employees and support the surrounding fire departments and EMS services.”
Over the last six months, Moshannon Valley EMS hired an individual as education program coordinator. It also purchased about $75,000 in training equipment, grew the number of certified instructors on staff from two to 13, and developed handbooks for EMS training, according to a Facebook post.
The organization hopes to add available programs as it goes, such as a phlebotomy or babysitting classes. “There’s a lot of classes we’re researching right now to do,” Cartwright said.
The organization currently offers CPR/AED and first aid training for groups. According to a Facebook post, individuals interested in scheduling a training can call 814-342-3292 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays and ask to speak with Tyler.
Moshannon Valley EMS plans to move into a new facility in the near future, Cartwright said. For now, it’s leasing space from the Moshannon Valley Economic Development Partnership.
“We use it for training right now until we get our facility up,” Cartwright said.
The new facility is a large-scale project. “We’re still looking at funding sources,” he said. “Community donations have been coming in with our membership drive, which has been great. We’re looking for corporate sponsorship, municipal sponsorship, whatever we can get to help fund this project.”