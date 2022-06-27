HOUTZDALE — Moshannon Valley School District could be starting the 2022-23 school year with a shortage of teachers and staff.
At a recent meeting, Superintendent Dr. John Zesiger told the board, “The number of resignations and open positions we currently have are concerning. I anticipate there will still be additional departures,” he said.
The board accepted resignations of elementary Instructor Andrea Hauser, effective Aug. 25; assistant facilities Director Carl Beck, effective June 8; secondary vocational agriculture Instructor Kayla Edmonton, effective Aug. 22; school Psychologist Mordechai Barron, effective Sept. 1; and elementary Instructor Corinne Tomasetti, effective June 30.
Directors also gave permission to advertise for an assistant facilities director, a school psychologist, a secondary English/communications instructor, a secondary biology/general science instructor, an elementary instructor and a secondary art instructor.
“The one thing that hurts the district the most is 70 percent of our teachers don’t live in the district. With the price of gas and openings in the districts they reside in, I can’t fault them for seeking a position where they live. It is setting us up for a rough start to the next school year,” Zesiger said.
The board did approve extending offers of employment to Sydney Snyder and Kristen Hewitt as elementary instructors. Both will receive step 1 salary and benefits package concurrent with the pact with the teacher’s union.