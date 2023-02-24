HOUTZDALE — Moshannon Valley School hired football coaches at its recent meeting.
The board approved extending an offer of employment to Eric Sherkel as head junior varsity coach; David Minarchick, assistant varsity coach; and Curtis Neff, assistant varsity coach. They will be paid salaries and receive benefits packages determined by the collective bargaining agreement between the district and the Moshannon Valley Education Association.
Directors authorized extending offers of employment to Katie Pinto and Leesha Rannels as personal care aides. Their salary and benefits will be determined by the collective bargaining agreement between the district and the union representing the support staff.
An offer of employment will also be extended to Jessica Merrick as an athletic worker serving as the boy’s basketball scorekeeper. Her salary and benefits will be determined by the collective bargaining agreement between the school district and the Moshannon Valley Education Association.
The board accepted resignations from Charles Gambino as the summer band director; varsity boys’ basketball Head Coach Justin Rydbom; part-time custodian Joseph Peace; football chain gang crew member Steve Kiner II.
Directors authorized advertising for the summer band director, the part-time custodian, the football chain gang crew position, an eighth grade football coach and the head varsity boys’ basketball coach.
The board also heard wages for substitute custodians, clerical personnel and paraprofessionals are going up to $10 per hour due to an increase in wages for full and part-time staff. The change will be in effect following the last day of the 2022-23 school year in preparation for the summer maintenance and cleaning schedule.