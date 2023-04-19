HOUTZDALE — Moshannon Valley School Board continues to work on its 2023-24 preliminary spending plan.
At the board’s recent meeting, members heard there is currently a more than $600,000 deficit between revenue expected next year and projected expenses.
Member Don Wonderling inquired whether the deficit is higher than previous years.
Superintendent Dr. John Zesiger said, “It is slightly higher, but consistent with numbers from previous years.”
Zesiger said the income figure for the budget is based on previous amounts allocated to the district.
“There is no increase in the revenue. We still don’t know what the state will give us so we haven’t increased the revenue at all. As we get closer to May and June we hope we will have better information about the amount the district can expect.”
Next year’s income is projected at $17,138,041. Zesiger reminded the board the increase in income is attributed to the Covid-relief Elementary and Secondary Emergency School Relief funding.
“We are normally a $15-$15.5 million school district, give or take,” he said.
The breakdown in funds is $3,897,100 from local sources; $11,656,016 from state stipends; and $1,584,925 from federal provisions.
Expenses total $17,746,431. The breakdown is $9,938,341 for instruction; $5,799,766 for support services; $489,425 for non-instruction services; $15,000 for facilities improvement; and $1,503,900 for debt service and the district’s reserve.
Business Manager Lanette Stodart said there is currently no increase in millage proposed.
The board will approve the tentative budget at the May meeting. The final version of the spending plan will be adopted at the board’s June meeting.