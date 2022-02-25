HOUTZDALE — Moshannon Valley School Board accepted the resignations of instructors at Monday’s meeting.
Directors accepted the resignations of secondary biology teacher Jody Rauch and first grade teacher Laura Reese. The district is reserving the right to enforce a 60-day hold on Rauch until April 10, and Reese’s last day of employment was Friday, Feb. 25.
A resignation from head junior high football Coach Joseph Cervenak was also accepted. Directors authorized advertising to fill the position.
The board approved extending an offer of employment to Brooke Tanner as a secondary biology teacher for the remainder of the current school year. Her continued employment with the district is contingent upon her completion of a permanent science certification prior to the start of the 2022-23 school year.
Directors also authorized a 40 cents increase in the hourly rate for school police Officer Kent Bernier, making his hourly rate $25.80 and adding 24 hours of annual paid time off.
The board approved extending an offer of employment to Joe Vereschack as head softball coach. Aubrey Dotts was rehired as assistant junior high softball coach. The board also authorized extending an offer of employment to Eleanor Faulds as an athletic worker/baseball scorekeeper.
Vereshack, Dotts and Faulds’ salaries will be determined in keeping with the current contract with the Moshannon Valley Education Association.
Directors approved extending an offer of employment to Robert Smerk as the co-assistant coach at an annual salary of $1,000. The board also approved salaries for head coach Ryan Cornelius, $3,997.79; and co-assistant coach Richard Ball, $2,610.87.
The board granted permission to conduct a summer school/credit recovery program for students in grades seven through 12. The program will begin Monday, June 6, through Thursday, June 9, and Monday, June 13, through Thursday, June 16, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. each day.
There will be an estimated 11 core subjects taught. Teachers will be paid an hourly salary of $36.74, not to exceed 40 hours. The total cost of the program will be paid through the district’s American Rescue Plan/Elementary and Secondary School Relief funds.
Directors also approved conducting a LEGO summer camp for elementary students. The camp will be held for two weeks in early June, Monday through Thursday, with lunch and transportation being provided to participants.