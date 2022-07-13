CURWENSVILLE — Concerns about a group home proposed to be located on Curwensville’s High Street were presented to Curwensville Borough Council’s members at their recent meeting.
Approximately 20 residents living on High Street or in close proximity attended the meeting. Several of them spoke about plans presented recently by the Rev. Jane Thomas of Morrisdale and affiliated with New Life Ministries of Clearfield County, to locate a group home to the Curwensville Planning Commission.
New Life Ministries is an outreach of the Jubilee Christian Center of Hyde.
The planning commission tabled the request, asking for time to determine whether the project meets zoning obligations and the borough’s codes. Those speaking said they don’t believe the project is a good fit for the neighborhood given the close proximity to Curwensville Area School District and many children living nearby.
Curwensville Borough Council said at a previous meeting they are working with the borough’s Solicitor Heather Bozovich on obtaining additional information.
Thomas said Freedom House would provide a residence for up to four female parolees. Thomas said they would reside there for a year to receive practical assistance, programming and mentoring along with spiritual guidance, physical and emotional support to help them transition.
She told The Progress, she and her husband, the Rev. John Thomas, are proposing the home as a “private ministry.” Up to four women could reside there at one time. An onsite “house mother” would monitor those living there and their activities 24 hours per day, seven days a week. Those residing there would be required to hold a job and participate in programs designed to help them transition. They are not permitted to have visitors, she said.
Thomas said she volunteers at local jails to work with inmates on drug addiction recovery.
She said for most addicts, traditional recovery programs are not a real or lasting solution.
“Rehabilitation programs have not proven to be very efficient or very successful. For a couple of years I have been working with people who want a different life. These women have known trauma, relationship abuse or may have underlying medical conditions that cause them to turn to drugs.”
She said in Clearfield County nearly every family has been affected by drug abuse and through Freedom House, she hopes to give parolees the tools and skills they need for coping with real life.
“Most of them don’t have the tools to get what they need and they don’t understand how to keep from getting back into the situation they’ve come from.”
She said those who want to live at Freedom House would be screened and those who are “serious” about recovery and meet other criteria would be eligible to reside there.
“The community would have an opportunity to invest in these women. I think they misunderstand what this house is and what is being done there. It is simply a resource,” she said.
She said she didn’t set out to choose Curwensville as the location for the Freedom House. She said with the current competitive housing market she was looking for a house large enough for four people and an located in an area zoned R-2 –multifamily residential district.
According to the state planning code, the purpose of an R-2 designation is to provide medium to high-density housing in multiple family structures.
Some of the permitted uses are duplex, triplexes, apartments and public use facilities.
“Zoning narrows the choices. A project of this type has to be under certain zoning. I didn’t target Curwensville,” Thomas explained.
She said she and her husband are funding the project. She added they are not accepting federal funding, because they feel strongly about wanting to be closely involved with the candidate’s selection process.
“We only want to take women who are ready and demonstrate seriousness in wanting recovery,” she said.
Residents speaking to council Monday night said they are not opposed to the concept, but are concerned the facility could encourage a higher crime rate on High Street.
They also expressed concern about whether their property values will go down if the facility is allowed to locate there.
Resident Sam Maney said, “It’s a great neighborhood. We don’t want change. This doesn’t belong in a residential area.”
President Sara Curulla told those present that council did not plan to consider the matter until it has members’ questions answered.
“There will be no vote tonight. We will take what has been said here under advisement.”