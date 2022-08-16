MORRISDALE — Attorneys have been brought to the table for a potential merger between Morris Township Vol. Fire Co. and Wallaceton Vol. Fire Co.
A letter of intent for a merger feasibility study was signed in May.
A letter of intent for a merger feasibility study was signed in May.
Like many other rural fire companies, Wallaceton lost manpower over the years. A few years ago, Morris was added to their calls inside the borough. Township officials previously reported not much would change in terms of operation with a merger.
Morris Township Deputy Chief Chad Baughman recently reported the company met with Department of Community and Economic Development representatives, who “steered us awry to going a different route.”
According to Baughman, DCED said Wallaceton could be decertified and the borough could contract with Morris for fire protection.
“They listed options and that was their option, but we’re going to proceed with a merger at this point,” he said.
The company contacted an attorney. It believes a merger is best from a financial perspective.
“We’d lose out on a lot of grants” if taking the other route, Baughman noted.
Morris Township Supervisors agreed to send a letter that they do not object to a merger between the companies.
