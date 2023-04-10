MORRISDALE — Abandoned and blighted houses are becoming a significant problem all across Morris Township, but officials here have come up with a new, more cost-effective solution.
Within the upcoming weeks, three blighted houses are slated to be taken down — two by means of regular demolition. The third is going to be a test run for controlled burning.
“Yeah, this is something that we haven’t tried before in this township,” Chairman Josiah Jones said of the controlled burn option. “This is more cost effective and requires less labor than other methods.”
In partnership with the Morris Township Vol. Fire Co., there will be fires set in the bottom of the building, with hopes that it will collapse into its own frame — making for an easier and less labor intensive cleanup.
For a house to be burnable though, it has to meet some prerequisites. It must have a stable frame, there must be no gaping holes on the side of the house and it must be stable enough to walk into — as these fires have to be set by hand, not remotely.
If the burn goes well, this type of demolition will be used more frequently to combat the ongoing blight issue in the area.
“Given that this goes well, it’s something that we’re going to want to keep on doing,” said Supervisor James Williams. “It saves money, and can be done with minimal effort and time.