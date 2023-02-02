MORRISDALE — Morris Township Supervisors heard from a business regarding a proposed recreational trail on property owned by R.J. Corman.
The township began exploring the possibility of a Rails to Trails on a railroad bed some time ago. Solicitor Rod Beard has been researching the feasibility and pathway for the township to establish a trail.
“I want to make sure I know the right questions to ask and we get the answers that will be sufficient for the township to move forward with this,” Beard said.
David Karcewski said the action would impact Kar’s Service Center, located at 4225 Morrisdale Allport Hwy. Issues with all-terrain vehicles have occurred in the past.
“About 20 years ago, I had several incidents with dirt bikes and four wheelers racing down the railroad bed and using my driveway as a ramp,” he said. “I went to R.J. Corman back then and asked if I could block it off because of the safety factors for my employees and the public.”
He also had concerns about runoff and traffic digging up the area. He questioned who would be financially responsible for repairing the driveway due to wear from the vehicles.
“I’m asking the township to reconsider its proposal for rails to trails in order to consider the safety of the public as well as the destruction of property,” he said.
Officials noted these were good points. “From the solicitor’s standpoint, those are all the types of things I would want to look into to make sure that they are adequately addressed before we move forward,” Beard said.
Chairman Josiah Jones said all-terrain vehicles wouldn’t be the only travelers on the trail. “The purpose of it is to offer folks the opportunity to be able to walk, ride their bike and maybe ride a horse. It’s going to be multi-use,” he said.
Karcewski said he understood pedestrian use. However, all-terrain vehicle operators can be loud and leave behind litter. The unsavory partying behavior of operators has been an issue brought up at many local municipalities by multiple individuals.
The proposed trail would go from Nittany Minit Mart to Casanova Road, connecting with Snow Shoe Rails to Trails. It was pointed out that crossing the bridge is illegal, so it technically isn’t connecting with Snow Shoe Rails to Trails.
“That’s not our problem,” said Jones. “I’m not really concerned about that. That’s why this isn’t (SSRTA’s).”
Supervisors noted some of their township roads don’t connect. Supervisor James Williams believes opening up township roads solved problems. He said people don’t speed as much as before.
An individual asked why SSRTA couldn’t take over the project, assuming liability rather than the township. Jones said the township doesn’t want the trail to be membership based.
“We want anybody to go on there if they want to,” Jones said.