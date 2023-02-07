MORRISDALE — At the request of an emergency first responder, Morris Township Supervisor James Williams asked its solicitor about the possibility of an ordinance related to commercial access boxes for first responders.
He referenced the KnoxBox, a specific brand that helps first responders gain access to buildings. These containers, usually placed in an inconspicuous location on the building, hold keys.
The KnoxBox has security features to keep the key safe. Only three fire company officials — the chief, deputy chief and assistant chief — would have a key to open the box.
These boxes mitigate the need for fire officials to break doors or windows in case of emergency.
“We can use a KnoxBox key and unlock the door rather than smash the $2,000 glass door,” Williams said.
Although insurance typically covers these actions, unfounded circumstances are excluded. In these instances, the fire company that responding to an alarm and finding no one to let them inside breaks a door or window and discovers no emergency situation.
The building codes already have these access box requirements, according to Williams.
“They don’t get followed the way they’re supposed to in all jurisdictions, because I don’t believe that the building officials push that as much as they should,” he said.
He asked the solicitor to look into the feasibility of an ordinance regarding these access boxes. He also noted building officials could be pushed to enforce what is already in the building code.
The requirements are based on commercial occupancy. “You wouldn’t be forced to have one at your residential house,” Williams said.
In other discussion regarding fire companies, Solicitor Rod Beard said he has heard many local fire companies are struggling and presented a potential option for the township, a tax incentive for volunteers. If the supervisors chose to go this route, it would require an ordinance.
“I’m not saying it’s anything you have to do,” Beard said. “I just wanted to make sure you were aware of it.”
None of the supervisors were aware of any other local municipalities participating. Williams noted that while a tax incentive would help volunteers, it wouldn’t address the root of the problem.
“The real problem is getting the younger kids,” he said. “It’s not for recruiting.”