MORRISDALE — Morris Township Roadmaster/Supervisor Emerson Reams sought a new method for saving money and road crew time at a recent meeting.
Reams asked if it would be possible for a third party to mow the inside of two athletic fields and the remaining part of the recreation area at the Morris Township Recreation Fields. Supervisors eventually agreed to put the work out for bid.
By removing the fields from the township crew’s to-do list, the crew could focus on mowing the four abandoned cemeteries that the township is legally obligated to care for. The cost for the cemeteries’ lawn care totals around $10,000, according to Reams.
Reams first inquired if the sports teams’ parents could mow the inside fields. He said at a field in a nearby township, the parents volunteer to care for the area.
“I feel it’s the team’s responsibility,” he said.
Supervisor James Williams said that the teams are charged $225 for use of the fields. This money goes into items such as utilities. Williams wondered if it would be unfair to make parents take care of the field if the teams pay to use the space.
Supervisors eventually decided to determine how much mowing the fields would cost. Reams hopes the cost will be lower than that of mowing the cemeteries.
Supervisors also approved the recreation board’s request to purchase a field liner, a device that helps put lines on the baseball field, at a price of $367.
Supervisor Josiah Jones noted a low interest in an advertised full-time code enforcement officer position. As of last Wednesday night, there was only one application received, he said.
Supervisors tabled action regarding a bond release request from King Coal Sales Inc. Reams said the company in the past failed to hold up their end of a verbal agreement.
Williams noted the company left a road with severe damage that exceeded the bond.
“I’m not okay with releasing that bond until we make sure” the road is in good condition, Reams said.