MORRISDALE — Morris Township Supervisors filled the remaining open municipal authority board seat and reminded residents of materials not to be flushed down the toilet at a recent meeting.
The township received a letter of interest for the open board seat from Willard Verbeck. By appointing Verbeck, the last open seat was filled.
Officials also offered an update on happenings associated with the Municipal Authority of the Township of Morris.
“We had some incidents with the rain,” said Supervisor Josiah Jones. “We had heavy rain a couple weeks ago that really took some damage to some homes.”
Recently, an older resident had a leak or break and couldn’t afford to get it fixed, Jones reported. She “was in bad shape for two weeks before she contacted us.”
Four citizens from the township went out on their personal time and replaced the pipe.
“We want to thank those gentlemen for going out there, above and beyond what’s expected,” Jones said.
Jones also reported that pumps are being updated. Verbeck noted that an issue associated with equipment is flushable wipes. He would like to put a message on distributed cards reminding residents to not flush wipes down the toilet.
People also flush down clothes, including underwear. “The system can’t take those things,” Jones noted.
Jones, who is also code enforcement officer, also reminded residents not to burn their garbage. He received a call on Superbowl Sunday and went out to discuss the matter with the responsible party.
“Please do not burn your trash,” Jones said. “It’s illegal, and you can get fined for that.”
He also reported that three houses on Whitman Street are being addressed. “There’s a lot of things moving, and the fact that some of those houses have been put up for sale,” Jones said. “But I’m trying to do what I can to do it the right way, the legal way.”