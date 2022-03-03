MORRISDALE — Morris Township discussed intentions for American Rescue Plan Act funds and opened bids for a paving project at a recent meeting.
The funds total $298,516, which is distributed in two portions. The township will receive the second allocation this year. Supervisors agreed to put $50K of the funds toward addressing blighted properties and using some money to pay off a piece of equipment.
The township currently owes about $35,000 on a 2019 Dodge Ram truck. It is also in need of a tractor, according to Supervisor Josiah Jones. He suggested paying off the truck loan prior to purchasing a tractor.
The payment on the truck is $17,000 annually, Jones stated. Although it would be paid off in a couple years, Jones suggested paying it off now may be beneficial should the township require a loan in the future. The township also has the ARPA funds to pay it off.
Supervisor James Williams asked a few questions, noting the township will be doing a lot of paving in the future which will be costly.
“I just don’t want to burn all that rescue money so quickly,” Williams explained his concerns. “We may want to lower a loan on something with that money rather than wipe one other loan.”
Jones noted the township has been going after grant money for paving projects. He also said the township has $116,000 left from the first round of funding. It will get a second round of about $149,000 this year. Williams supported paying off the loan.
Supervisors also agreed to actively look for a tractor. When the township explored a purchase in the past, Williams said the cost was around $160K for the tractor and boom mower. Used equipment may not be the best purchase as it may come with damage, he indicated.
“It’s gonna be crunch time here pretty soon,” Williams said, “so it’s not like you can wait too long. But it just kills me to try to buy something used.”
Supervisors also discussed setting aside ARPA funding for blighted properties at their recent meeting. A total of $50,000 will go towards helping tear down blighted properties. Jones explained how the process works.
“(The Redevelopment Authority of Clearfield County) purchases the property, and then what we’re doing is we’re supplementing the money to tear it down,” Jones said. “What the county does is they resell that property and put it back on property tax.”
The money would help address at least four properties, Jones stated, adding it can take up to $17,000 to tear a house down. Supervisors noted that the authority is best suited for this task. With the authority’s involvement, the township avoids assuming lien liabilities.
In unrelated business, officials opened bids for the Pleasant Meadows Paving Project. The businesses and amounts were New Enterprise, $109,399.90; HRI, $106,624; Glenn O Hawbaker, $105,854.50; and Grannas Bros., $104,125.60. Supervisors selected the lowest bid.