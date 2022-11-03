MORRISDALE — Morris Township Supervisors approved the tentative 2023 budget with no tax increase.
At Wednesday’s meeting, the board reviewed and accepted next year’s spending plan. The general fund is balanced with both income and expenses totaling $511,094.49. The state road fund is also balanced with next year’s revenue and operating costs both at $117,646.93.
The budget will be available for inspection for the next 20 days, according to Chairman Josiah Jones. Residents who want to examine the document can see it on the township’s website, morristwp-clearco.com, or by scheduling an appointment with Secretary/Treasurer Patti Moore.
The supervisors plan to adopt the budget at the Dec. 7 meeting.
The supervisors also received a request from Morris Township Fire Co. for the township’s support for the purchase of a utility vehicle.
A fire company spokesperson said the vehicle would save on wear and tear for the larger apparatus and provide the means for members to travel to trainings together rather than reimbursing each member for mileage for use of their personal vehicle. Graham Township is also being asked for a financial contribution.
The supervisors approved the township providing $5,000 to the company once the vehicle has been purchased and that there is a clause in the fire company’s records stating the vehicle cannot be sold until the township is notified and gives permission for the sale.
A report on blighted structure and code enforcement violations was shared with the supervisors by Code Enforcement Officer Patrick White. Jones said the township is pleased with the progress.
“The blight is coming down. We are getting things moving,” Jones said.