MORRISDALE — A new scoreboard will soon join the features at the ballfields.
The quote for electric for the new scoreboard was $6,500 from Paul R. Gable & Sons Electric.
Morris Township Supervisors decided the funds should come from the recreation fund.
“The rec board actually approved that,” said Chairman Josiah Jones. “They had a meeting earlier this week and said go ahead, that’s what we fundraise for. If we want to split that with them... It’s really up to us.”
The recreation fund has about $9,000, according to township Secretary Patti Moore. She said the township could use some Act 13 funds to split it or take it out of one of the two accounts.
“I’m assuming they didn’t allow for additional conduits,” said Supervisor Emerson Reams. “This is just the scoreboard?”
Moore was unsure if this was the case. Reams made a motion that the township cover conduit to the pavilion and digging. The rec fund would cover the $6,500 for the scoreboard electric.
Supervisors also approved the rec board’s request of raising field fees from $225 to $300 per team, per season.
Supervisors also viewed quotes for a new pavilion at the Allport playground in the area where the old municipal authority trailer was located.
The quotes were from Gazebo Creations, $61,299; Fisher Brothers Builders, LLC, of Mifflin, $23,547; and Byler Brothers Construction, of Punxsutawney, $21,900. Estimated build date would be April 2023.
Supervisors asked to see the dimensions for the proposed structure. They agreed to table making a decision until obtaining more quotes.