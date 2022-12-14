MORRISDALE — Morris Township Solicitor Rod Beard reported on the status of the RJ Corman Railroad lease situation in which the township plans to lease some land for recreational purposes.
“I don’t want to overcomplicate anything, but I want to make sure that we do this right,” Beard said. “There’s a procedure that the railroad should go through in order to abandon that right-of-way temporarily.”
They may have already done this step, he noted at a recent meeting. Beard told supervisors he would look further into the matter.
“What I don’t want is for the township to take something over and then be responsible for payment of any claims or concerns from private property owners,” Beard said. “It won’t take a whole lot more effort to get that worked out. I just want to educate myself a little bit more before I go back to them.”
“We appreciate you doing your due diligence on that, because we don’t want to be stuck,” said Supervisor Josiah Jones.
In other reports, the road crew has been preparing for winter. The crew went to Curwensville Borough to pick up a leaf vacuum but didn’t return with it. The borough found two tires stolen from the equipment and was looking at cameras to find the thief.
The Municipal Authority of the Township of Morris is cracking down on those who fail to address observed sewer line issues. Jones said about 50 percent of those notified of issues took action.
“They’re going to need to get that fixed or they’re not going to have services,” he said. “We’re really hammering down on those folks that have been really delinquent or not following any of the rules that we have in place. There’s going to be shut off notices and some things happening to those folks.”
Jones praised the authority staff. He said last year around this time, he could receive multiple calls a night regarding sewer. Now he gets maybe one call a month. “That’s how good these guys have been,” he said.
Jones and Supervisor Emerson Reams agreed to put American Rescue Plan Act funds towards a $90,000 payment on the John Deere skid steer.
Supervisors also approved the township becoming a member of Clearly Ahead Development. Jones said he didn’t believe the township was ever a member. It is a member of the Moshannon Valley Economic Development Partnership.
Clearly Ahead Development’s membership is $100 a year. “They may be able to help us with grants or industry site selection prospects, things like that,” Jones said.