MORRISDALE — Morris Township Supervisors awarded stone and paving bids at their regular March meeting.
The awarded stone bid was from Woodland Equipment with 800 ton 1B at $22.55 a ton; 400 ton 2B at $20.51 a ton; and 800 ton 2A at $16.35 a ton. Six companies submitted bids; the lowest was selected.
Paving bids were also opened. Supervisors awarded the lowest bid to Grannas Brothers at $292,603.
Vicki Rusnak raised concerns about code enforcement at the regular meeting. She said Code Enforcement Officer Patrick White came onto the property unannounced.
“If there is an issue, I would want somebody to call, make an appointment and identify themselves,” she said, “because I have people who were concerned.”
Solicitor Rod Beard noted the officer does have the right to do inspections for areas supposedly in violation.
White explained he attempts to contact individuals in violation by trying to reach the person at their door, when applicable. If unable to make contact, he posts a warning, typically on the door. The warning gives a set time for people to remedy the issue.
Rusnak said she wanted a list of which properties in the township receive letters. She implied the township was targeting her property, pointing out other nearby properties are in violation.
“We are not picking on anybody,” said Chairman Josiah Jones. “We went all over. The problem is you can’t get some people to cooperate.”
Going to court is a lengthy process, he noted.
Supervisors noted they would look into getting the code enforcement officers’ car decaled in order for it to be recognizable. At a recent special meeting, supervisors approved the code enforcement car purchase made last November.
Supervisors also approved purchasing GTS devices in the amount of $2,178 at the special meeting. These devices are used on vehicles for monitoring purposes.