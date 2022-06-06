MORRISDALE — Morris Township Supervisors are still looking for a code enforcement officer.
After advertising the position, filled during the interim by Chairman Josiah Jones, they are still hoping there could be a viable candidate out there.
Jones expressed frustration at a recent meeting that his recent work schedule leaves him little time to oversee inspections and determining code violations in the township.
“I am just not able to do it even close to part-time. We need to get someone in here,” Jones said, reminding his fellow supervisors he offered to take the position as a temporary solution.
The township has not received many applications and some of those received were people who were interested in reporting their neighbors or adversaries.
“We don’t want someone who is vindictive. We want someone with knowledge and experience,” Jones said.
At previous meetings, supervisors have discussed hiring someone residing outside of the township to fill the position with the hopes of getting someone who is impartial and unbiased, according to previous reports.
Jones offered to fill the township’s code enforcement officer position in September 2021 after former volunteer officers Armida Ortiz-Holencik and Scott Holencik resigned. Jones said he took the position in the interim because it is important to him to continue to eliminate blighted properties and improve the appearance of the municipality.
At the meeting where the Holenciks’ withdrawals from the positions were accepted, Jones agreed to temporarily fill the vacancy at a rate of $15 per hour.