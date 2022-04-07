MORRISDALE — Morris Township supervisors, after years of working with the same attorney, selected a new solicitor at its recent meeting.
Rod Beard, of Beard Law Company, takes the place of Dan Nelson, who previously served the township for multiple years.
“Just move forward, let me know what you need,” Beard said at the meeting. “Different projects that you’re working on, I’m happy to kind of jump in and make sure we keep things moving.”
Supervisors later discussed a potential ordinance amendment. Nelson previously worked on the amendment. However, supervisors were not satisfied with the changes.
Supervisor Josiah Jones explained the reason behind the amendment.
“We do not want to charge anybody for having a registered or legal motorhome or RV in their property, but what we do want to do is get rid of those ones that have been sitting for so many years,” he said.
If a property owner has more than two junk cars, they need to get a junkyard permit and put a fence around it or remove the vehicles. The amendment would address concerns as to whether junk campers or RVs could be enforced in a similar fashion under the ordinance.
Jones also said he would like to make it so that people cannot live in RVs. The township previously created an ordinance for RVs but then got rid of it.
Jones suggested bringing back parts of this ordinance. However, he noted the township is not looking to bring back any fees for those with actively used and registered items.