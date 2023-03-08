MORRISDALE — Morris Township residents voiced concerns about a proposed recreational trail at a recent meeting.
Township supervisors have been discussing leasing land from R.J. Corman Railroad Group. Over 10 residents opposed the establishment of a recreational trail on the land.
Solicitor Rod Beard reported the cost of such a yearly lease would be around $100. Supervisor James Williams asked if there was a cost estimate for maintenance.
“We are looking around to see what that cost is,” said Chairman Josiah Jones. “Again, this is still preliminary. We’re still not sure whether we’re even going to be able to have ATVs on that trail.”
“Are we, the taxpayers, going to pay for cleaning that up back there so that they can run back there behind my property and create all this chaos?” asked resident Sue Danko.
“Again, we’re only in the preliminary stages. We’re not sure whether we’re going to get this,” said Jones. “We have grant funds to take care of creating the trail. Cleaning it up would just be maintaining it like we do with our dirt roads, more or less.”
When asked where the trail would go, Supervisor Emerson Reams said, “It connected to Snow Shoe, didn’t it?”
A resident said operators would need to use a state road to reach Snow Shoe Rails to Trails, which would be illegal. The resident dubbed the proposed path the “trail to nowhere.”
Residents said establishing a recreational trail could create dust, noise and littering issues. One resident said he might be comfortable with a walking and bicycling trail. However, the use of motorized vehicles, such as side-by-sides, would negatively impact the quality of life.
Danko said the use of motorized vehicles has been a “big problem” in the past. “You’re going to have a fight on your hands if you guys pursue this,” she said.
There was disagreement over the historic action R.J. Corman took. A resident said the township asked the company to install railroad ties due to complaints regarding ATV operation.
Residents said the community isn’t a good fit for the recreational trail.
“It’s just not going to work here, unfortunately. I’m not saying it’s about the people. It’s just more about the things that happen here,” a resident said. “Even if it wasn’t a walking trail, there’s just areas around here that you don’t need to give access to people more than what’s already there.”
“Maybe we should just leave it alone,” Jones said. “I mean, if no one wants it — Maybe we just squash it here.”
“There’s like 20 people that don’t want it. There’s nobody here that wants it,” Reams said. “Let’s table it till the next meeting. Let’s see if anybody shows up that actually wants it and give them their opportunity (to speak).”