MORRISDALE — Morris Township Supervisors discussed this year’s road paving plans at their recent meeting.
Eagle Street and Fireman’s Drive will be paved with a loan of approximately $283,000. These are the worst two roads in need of attention, according to officials. The township also plans to pave Shady Acres Lane.
The township noted it has received grants from the Clearfield County Conservation District for daylighting on Eagle Street and drainage work on Emigh Run Road.
Township officials noted they will continue applying for grants to fund future projects. Supervisor Emerson Reams noted it would be helpful to budget out for future projects.
“We’ll know next year what we’re going to pay,” Reams said. “I’m all about paving the roads.”
“We do need to get on a schedule,” Supervisor James Williams said. “The budget’s going to pave this; it’s a set and done thing.”
In other business, supervisors moved forward with codification, the process of organizing the ordinances.
“It’s necessary,” Chairman Josiah Jones said. “We’ve got so many different ordinances out there. I know it’s a big cost, but it’ll be done.”
The cost will be between $15,000 and $18,000. It will likely be completed next year.
Supervisors also approved advertising for stone bids, specifically 800 tons of 1B, 400 tons of 2B and 800 tons 2A.
White Goods Day was set for May 20 from 8 a.m. to noon. There is also a fall cleanup day set for Sept. 16.