MORRISDALE — Morris Township supervisors adopted a revision to its nuisance ordinance.
At Wednesday’s meeting, Solicitor Rod Beard told the board the revised ordinance was advertised in The Progress and is ready for the board’s consideration.
The board unanimously approved the amendment.
The ordinance defines recreational vehicles and provides limitations on the number of unlicensed vehicles allowed on a property. It also sets penalties for the accumulation of unlicensed motor vehicles.
Acting Code Enforcement Officer Josiah Jones said, “The nuisance ordinance allows one unlicensed camper or recreational vehicle. We will start enforcing this ordinance right away.”
Information from previous meetings said a recreational vehicle would be defined as built on a single chassis, containing no more than 400-square-feet, measured at the largest horizontal projection, designed to be self-propelled by its own motor or towable by a light duty truck and is not designed for use as a permanent dwelling.
The draft changes also add that it is illegal for property owners to have more than two unlicensed motorized vehicles, which include all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, recreational vehicles and so forth.
Previously Chairman Josiah Jones said the amendment to the ordinance is needed to clarify the township’s law.
He said at the April meeting, “We do not want to charge anybody for having a registered or legal motorhome or RV on their property, but what we do want to do is get rid of ones that have been sitting for so many years.”