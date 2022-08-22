MORRISDALE — Morris Township Supervisors approved applying for four grants related to paving roads, with the sum of all requests totaling over $450,000.
The grant applications were through the state Department of Transportation Multimodal Transportation Fund for paving on Eagle Street, Fireman’s Drive, St. Agnes Drive and Cemetery Road. Supervisors noted drainage would need to be addressed prior to paving.
Supervisors also voted to apply for a recreation grant for building a 24-by-32 pavilion at the Allport playground area, a project with an estimate of about $24,900.
At their recent meeting, supervisors reminded residents that the Municipal Authority of the Township of Morris now resides in the municipal building.
The general operation of the authority at its new location has been good, officials noted.
“It really seems to be working fine,” said Supervisor James Williams.
The new code enforcement officer, Patrick White, who was hired on June 13, has been getting around the township in his new role.
Supervisor Josiah Jones commented on the status of blighted properties. He noted the county has been helping the township with this issue.
“We’re going to have at least two buildings the county is going to own that they’re going to tear down,” he said. “It’s a start. It’s going to be a process. It’s not something that we’re going to fix overnight.”