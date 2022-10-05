If you are traveling between Clearfield and Smithmill in the next six weeks, don’t be surprised if you see one of these windmill superloads on your travels. Windmill blades and towers are being shipped from Erie through Falls Creek into Clearfield, and then traveling along state Route 153 through Brisbin and Houtzdale to Smithmill on the way to state Route 453 and Sandy Ridge Wind Farm LLC. The state Department of Transportation warned that traffic can be slow at times. This particular shipment is a windmill base weighing around 225,000 pounds. It was seen on Wednesday morning near Christ the King Catholic Church in Houtzdale.