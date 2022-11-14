GRAMPIAN — Grampian Borough Council will install additional surveillance cameras at Grampian Community Park in an effort to combat vandalism.
President William Waterloo reported the cameras will be installed at the park after council discussed additional incidents of vandalism there. It was reported that paint on the pavilion was scratched, a rope barricade on the stage was destroyed, a panel on the stage was marked and fall harvest decorations ruined, council said.
Council announced Grampian-Penn-Bloom Fire Co. was awarded a $5,000 Community Giving grant. The funds will be used to replace benches at Grampian Community Park.
Council approved a request from the fire company for permission to serve alcohol at its May 13 gun raffle.
Council authorized resubmitting an application to the Clearfield County Conservation District for low volume and dirt and gravel road funding to upgrade the storm water system on Penn Street.
Council adopted the 2023 budget. The spending plan, a total of both the general and state road fund expects income of $94,797 and expenses of $91,705.
It was reported the Grampian Post Office has reopened to allow customers to get mail out of their boxes. The post office is waiting on receipt of some equipment before it can open for full service, council said.
Also approved by members was 2023 membership in the Pennsylvania State Borough’s Association at an annual cost of $121.
Council’s next meeting is Dec. 5 at 7 p.m. at the municipal building.