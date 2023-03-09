HOUTZDALE — Moshannon Valley Jr./Sr. High School’s eSports Team opened its season March 1.
eSports is a series of online, personal computer-based, competitions in a specific game. Moshannon Valley’s team competes in Overwatch –an online five-player versus five-player game.
The team competes against other high school eSports teams in a best of three format. A single game generally takes about 30-40 minutes with each match having specific play rules to determine the winner. Whichever teams wins two of the three games is declared the winner of the overall contest.
High school principal Kris Albright said this is the team’s second season of competition.
“The team’s first season was in Spring of 2022, when it competed in two online games –Overwatch and Valorant. There were 10 team members, many of whom were upper class students. Both groups made it to the playoffs during that first year. It was a great experience and opportunity for the students.”
This year the team competes in the Overwatch division but he said the district is hoping to grow the program so that teams can compete in other divisions.
He noted while students enjoy mastering games, the district has also been working to educate students about career opportunities associated with eSports.
“Two classes were developed at Moshannon Valley to harness student interest and promote opportunities for students. One of the classes, Game Design and Development, focuses more on the programming, animation and game play aspects within a video game. The eSports advisor teaches an Introduction to eSports class, which focuses on the overall expansion of video games, the competitive gaming industry and related-career fields. There are approximately 10-15 students enrolled in both classes –solid numbers for the first year of classes being offered,” he added.
The eSports program is open to students in grades seven through 12. “Any student can join. Most of the students that join have an interest in gaming and some even bring with them experience with the games the team competes in. The team’s roster was determined on a sign-up basis. Try-outs did take place once practices begin in order to determine the starting line up for games. A balance of skill and team leadership is assessed to determine the team’s starting lineup,” he said.
The 2023 team consists of Teddy Hollobaugh a sophomore; Annabella Smith, a freshman; and Jeremy Lamoreau, a sophomore –all returning members; and newcomers, Alex Harris, a junior; Joey Woodring, a freshman; Chris Haywood, an eighth grade student; and Jeremia Henry, seventh grade.
The team practices and competes at the school’s eSports lab which was renovated prior to school opening for the 2021-22 season. The lab has seven PC stations, four Xbox consoles and a Nintendo Switch console.
Championship matches are held in-person at St. Francis University, Loretto.
The team’s schedule includes matches March 1 with Gateway High School; March 8, Forest Hills High School; March 15, Shade-Central City High School; March 29, Salisbury-Elk Lick High School; and April 5, Ferndale High School.
Albright said the competitions are streamed live through The eSports Co.’s Twitch site.
“There are commentators who explain game play and player actions throughout the match, which helps people understand what’s going on during the live play. Parents and students are able to attend the competitions in the high school eSports lab or they can watch the live stream.”
Albright said Moshannon Valley is hoping other Clearfield County School’s follow its lead and start eSports teams. He said West Branch recently began a program and became part of the league.
“We hope more local schools will begin to offer eSports so Moshannon Valley’s team can compete against schools that are closer to the district geographically.”
Team members are enjoying the opportunities afforded through the program.
Hollabaugh said, “When it comes to this Esports season, I am looking forward to refining the entire team’s skills. Whether it be communication, friendship, strategy, coordination, or anything else, I look forward to all of us perfecting these skills. I’m also looking forward to the season, and the enjoyment that comes with that.”
Smith said, I’m most looking forward to competing against other teams, and improving upon the team’s record from last year. I am also excited about the possibility of winning a championship this year –if we put forth our best effort and work together, anything is possible.”
Albright noted it was forward thinking by the school board and the district’s administration that allowed the program to move forward.
“We would like to thank the Moshannon Valley School Board Members and Administration for providing this opportunity for students. It was a financial investment, but just like offering any extra-curricular program, it is one that benefits students and the school community.”