PHILIPSBURG — The Moshannon Valley Sewer Authority has nearly finished construction on a new UV disinfection system, a project that has been in the works for several months.
Authority Engineer Ben Burns this week gave a progress update on the building, stating that it should be finished by mid-July.
“As you all can see, we’ve been making some seriously good progress on the new (UV disinfection) building out front,” Burns said. “We’ve got it up, we’ve got a roof on it and with some finishing touches on the electrical side of things, it will hopefully be done here come July.”
Burns continued, “It’s been a long process, but we’re happy to finally see this coming to a conclusion.”
The construction of this building has been on the authority’s radar for a while now, mainly due the benefits that a system like this has compared to the prior disinfection system.
What is being used prior to the installation of this new system is a chlorine-based disinfection system called chlorination, which has its flaws.
This new system utilizes ultraviolet light to eliminate several microorganisms in the water such as bacteria, viruses and pathogens that chlorine may miss. Certain microorganisms are heavily resistant to chlorine, which is the main reason why chlorine disinfection systems are being ditch in favor of UV light.
Another main reason for the switch is because it’s better for the environment, and compared to chlorine, is safer for those working with it.
Chairman Fred Gauch explained how this was the case.
“Chlorination is becoming outdated, and UV is simply just better for the environment and safer for us when we’re around it,” Gauch said. “We don’t have to constantly breathe that in anymore. Although you should know that this switch over to UV isn’t a necessary one, we’re just doing our best to be a step ahead.”